Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
7
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Fort Tejon
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM PDT until TUE 1:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Freeze Watch
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Four people arrested in connection to illegal firearms, drugs in Vallejo

By KTVU Digital
Published 
Vallejo
Bay City News
article

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

VALLEJO, Calif. - Four people were arrested Wednesday in connection to possession of firearms, police said. 

At around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a handgun brandished during a dispute in the homeless encampment at Monterey Street and Tennessee Street. Officers found 40-year-old Tywaan Gaines of Vallejo with a Glock-style semi-automatic handgun, loaded with a 33-round magazine and with a destroyed serial number.

In the evening, around 5:15 p.m., Crime Reduction Team detectives and Operation PEACE Officers were following-up on an investigation when they made contact with 26-year-old Onyx Maldonado and 24-year-old Angelique Molina of Vallejo on the 1000 Block of Sonoma Blvd.

The detectives and officers conducted a vehicle search and discovered a loaded firearm with two additional magazines. 

The search led to a search warrant of Maldonado's residence, which yielded a loaded AR-15 rifle, two handguns, one of which was allegedly stolen, a drum magazine, high capacity magazines, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, Xanax pills, and mushrooms in amounts suitable for resale. Packaging material and $2,500 in cash was also seized for asset forfeiture, according to police.

Later that evening, shortly after 9:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of criminal threats on the 2400 block of Tennessee Street, where they found 71-year-old Kenneth Orr of Vallejo threatening to shoot the victims living at the reported address. 

Officers surrounded the residence, and officers and members of the Emergency Services Unit, Crisis Intervention Training, and Hostage Negotiations were deployed, and several less-lethal baton rounds were used before the suspect surrendered. 

A search warrant of the suspect's residence produced a 22-caliber rifle.

Gaines, Maldonado, Molina and Orr were all arrested and booked into Solano County Jail. 