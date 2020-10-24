Four people arrested in connection to illegal firearms, drugs in Vallejo

article

Four people were arrested Wednesday in connection to possession of firearms, police said.

At around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a handgun brandished during a dispute in the homeless encampment at Monterey Street and Tennessee Street. Officers found 40-year-old Tywaan Gaines of Vallejo with a Glock-style semi-automatic handgun, loaded with a 33-round magazine and with a destroyed serial number.

In the evening, around 5:15 p.m., Crime Reduction Team detectives and Operation PEACE Officers were following-up on an investigation when they made contact with 26-year-old Onyx Maldonado and 24-year-old Angelique Molina of Vallejo on the 1000 Block of Sonoma Blvd.

The detectives and officers conducted a vehicle search and discovered a loaded firearm with two additional magazines.

The search led to a search warrant of Maldonado's residence, which yielded a loaded AR-15 rifle, two handguns, one of which was allegedly stolen, a drum magazine, high capacity magazines, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, Xanax pills, and mushrooms in amounts suitable for resale. Packaging material and $2,500 in cash was also seized for asset forfeiture, according to police.

Later that evening, shortly after 9:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of criminal threats on the 2400 block of Tennessee Street, where they found 71-year-old Kenneth Orr of Vallejo threatening to shoot the victims living at the reported address.

Officers surrounded the residence, and officers and members of the Emergency Services Unit, Crisis Intervention Training, and Hostage Negotiations were deployed, and several less-lethal baton rounds were used before the suspect surrendered.

A search warrant of the suspect's residence produced a 22-caliber rifle.

Gaines, Maldonado, Molina and Orr were all arrested and booked into Solano County Jail.