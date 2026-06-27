Suspect barricaded in Tenderloin dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

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A suspect who barricaded inside a Tenderloin building died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after San Francisco police attempted to arrest them while responding to reports of a shooting.

Police in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon are attempting to arrest a suspect who barricaded inside a building in the Tenderloin district following reports of a shooting.

San Francisco Police Department officers were called just before 1:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Eddy St. on reports of a shooting, according to a department statement.

"Officers arrived on scene to meet with the occupant of the room but they refused to exit and comply with the officer's commands," the SFPD said. "Additional SFPD resources have responded to the scene to assist in obtaining a peaceful resolution."

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management announced just before 4:45 p.m. that had "been resolved" and emergency responders had cleared the scene.

The SFPD later told KTVU that the suspect had shot themselves and died at the scene.

No further details were released.