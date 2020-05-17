Expand / Collapse search

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens Monday in East Oakland

Oakland
Bay City News

It is the first free testing site in East Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new COVID-19 testing site is set to open Monday in East Oakland at Allen Temple Baptist Church.

The first drive-through testing location in East Oakland, the site is the result of a partnership between the city, Allen Temple, Community Organized Relief Effort and Verily, an Alphabet company, providing the Baseline COVID-19 Program platform to manage appointments.

Testing will be available to all community members by appointment at no charge, regardless of insurance or immigration status, according to a release from city officials.

A press conference to open the site is set for 10 a.m. Monday at the church, 8501 International Blvd.

Another East Oakland site opened earlier this month for walk-up testing, by appointment, at Roots Community Health Center, 9925 International Blvd.

Information about registering for testing is available online.