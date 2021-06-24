Freeway shooting leads to multi-car crash in Fremont.

Fremont police are investigating a freeway shooting that led to a multi-car crash.

The drama began on Wednesday about 4:35 p.m. on Interstate Highway 880 when the driver of a red Toyota pickup truck said he was driving south when he saw the driver of a black Kia driving erratically.

Then he said someone inside the Kia started shooting at him. A bullet pierced his truck.

He wasn't injured and he decided to follow the Kia.

He told KTVU he didn't want the Kia driver to get away.

Advertisement

In the end, the California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit, which ended at Auto Mall Parkway, where the suspect hit two other vehicles, and the driver of the Kia was arrested.

