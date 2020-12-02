Fremont COVID-19 testing site handles post Thanksgiving demand

A long line of cars at a new COVID-19 testing site at Ohlone College in Fremont Wednesday is perhaps evidence that Alameda County isn’t doing well as infection rates spike.

“175 folks preregistered, which is fantastic and we expect to see around 250 people here today," said Olivia Dear, Chief Operating Officer of the Bay Area Community Health.

Dear said the number of people coming to get tested post-Thanksgiving is up.

“We’re seeing certainly a bunch of folks needing testing after the holidays,” Dear said from the testing site in Fremont Wednesday.

That spike in testing accompanies a massive surge in hospitalizations which are up 111%.

Deaths in Alameda County have also risen and now tops all Bay Area counties at 514.

Advertisement

It's a sobering reality as health experts brace to see how the numbers will change by those who decided to tempt fate over the Thanksgiving holiday by gathering with people outside of their immediate circle.

The county’s best hope now is perhaps the vaccine by Pfizer, which awaits F.D.A authorization, which could be days away.

Bay Area Community Health has applied to become one of the companies authorized to administer the inoculation, when shipments arrive in California sometime in the next couple of weeks.

“Right now, Alameda County is supporting us in applying to provide (the) vaccine,” said Dear.

On Tuesday, Bay Area counties were required to turn over to the California Department of Public Health their plan to distribute a vaccine once it becomes available.

California is set to get 327,000 doses, but that’s not nearly enough for the state’s estimated 2.4 million healthcare workers, who are supposed to be the first group to receive it.