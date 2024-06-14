A security guard was shot and killed during their shift at a CVS in Fremont on Thursday night, authorities said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at a CVS Pharmacy located within the Fremont Hub shopping center, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Officers said witnesses reported that the security guard had gotten into a verbal altercation with someone at the store. It is unclear what the argument was about.

The altercation quickly escalated into a violent encounter in which the security guard was fatally shot. The other person involved in the fight was stabbed several times, police said.

The guard died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The wounded person was taken to a local trauma center. Their condition is unknown.

CVS told KTVU that the store was temporarily closed while police investigated.

"We are cooperating with police in their investigation of an incident that occurred at our store on Fremont Hub last night. We are not able to confirm any details at this time," a spokesperson for the drugstore said.