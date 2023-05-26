Fremont firefighters rescue baby turkeys from storm drain
FREMONT, Calif. - Fremont Station 5 firefighters rescued five baby turkeys that fell into a storm drain, officials shared.
The little poults fell into a drain by Windmill Drive. The baby turkeys were reunited with their mom and with others.
