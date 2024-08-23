Fremont jogger killed in hit-and-run identified

A jogger in Fremont who was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver earlier this month was identified by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office as Francisco Javier Urrea Cebreros, a 30-year-old Hayward resident.

Cebreros was out for a run on Mission Boulevard near Nursery Avenue at about 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 4 when he was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled on foot.

Cebreros, who was known as Frank, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized on his behalf, was declared dead at the scene.

The fundraiser had raised about $5,000 of its $10,000 goal as of Friday.

Police identified 29-year-old Hayward resident Brian Gutierrez as the suspected driver. They contacted him by phone and convinced Gutierrez to turn himself in.

It was Fremont's fifth fatal traffic collision of 2024.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it should contact the Fremont Police Traffic Unit at (510) 790-6760. Anonymous tips can be texted to 'Tip FremontPD' followed by a short message to 888-777 or via the web.