Fremont library to close end of July

The library in Fremont's Irvington neighborhood will close at the end of July because it has outlived its temporary building.

The Irvington Library opened in 1971 and has provided service in the same building for over 50 years, Alicia Reyes, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Library, said in a press release.

County library administrators determined that the building "has reached a point where it can no longer provide a sustainable space for library service," she said.

Since 1997, the Irvington Library has rarely been open more than one day a week, she said. After the COVID-19 pandemic, it reopened as a limited workshop, known as a makerspace, with a small tool lending library and a reduced book collection.

The City of Fremont owns the 5,760-square-foot structure and intends to evaluate future recreation programming at the site, Reyes said.

Meanwhile, the county library is working with the city to bring new library services to Irvington, she said. All library services will continue at the Centerville, Fremont Main, and Niles libraries.