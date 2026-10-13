Fremont man arrested after neighbor suffers skull fracture

The Brief A Fremont man was arrested Monday after a physical altercation left his neighbor with a fractured skull and traumatic brain injuries. Surveillance video captured the suspect confronting the woman and snatching her phone after she recorded him harassing another neighbor. The victim, a hospice nurse, spent a week in the hospital recovering from her injuries and now faces memory loss.



A Fremont man was taken into custody Monday afternoon following a physical altercation that left his neighbor hospitalized with traumatic brain injuries and a fractured skull.

Fractured skull

What they're saying:

Elsei Yeh-Arling talks to KTVU about her fractured skull.

The incident occurred on Sept. 30 in front of the victim's Fremont home and was captured on surveillance video.

The victim, Elsei Yeh-Arling, said the trouble began when she recorded the neighbor—who rents a room next door—harassing another neighbor. She noted that issues with the man had been ongoing for about three months, and she had previously recorded him verbally abusing his landlord.

According to surveillance footage, the man confronted Yeh-Arling shortly after the incident, asking, "You want to have a conversation? You want to say something to me? I didn't hear that." He then walked over and snatched the phone out of her hand.

Yeh-Arling ran after the man to retrieve her phone, leading to a physical struggle where both fell to the ground. During the struggle, Yeh-Arling lost consciousness.

"I have a fractured skull," Yeh-Arling said, adding that her head injuries have caused memory loss. She spent a week in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

Her husband, Dutch Arling, was not home during the incident and expressed frustration that the suspect had not been immediately located by authorities. Fremont police officers took the suspect into custody near his home on Monday afternoon.

Charges have yet to be filed

What's next:

Fremont police take a man into custody on Oct. 12, 2026

Police said they plan to interview the suspect, and the District Attorney's office will determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

"A device you can replace, but when you get such a severe injury because somebody couldn't control themselves..." Dutch Arling said, warning others about the dangers of confronting aggressive individuals.

Yeh-Arling works as a hospice nurse and creates educational videos on social media to help families cope with end-of-life care. She plans to press charges and is scheduled for a medical evaluation in about three weeks to determine when she can return to work.

Her husband has started an online fundraiser to help cover her growing medical expenses.

Elsei Yeh-Arling provided surveillance footage of when she said she was confronted on Sept. 30, 2026

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Reach Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com, text/leave a message at 510-599-3922, or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @AmberKTVU.Tiktok @amberleenews