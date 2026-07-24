Police activity near Fremont senior living home

The Brief Aerial video from SkyFox shows multiple police cars and officers in the area of Walnut Avenue between California Street and Fremont Boulevard. Police have not provided details on the activity, but ask that the community avoids the area. The location of the police activity is near Carlton Senior Living and Aegis Living, both on Walnut Avenue.



One person was taken into police custody on Friday at a Fremont senior living home after allegedly showing up to the complex armed with a weapon – this according to a spokesperson for the senior community.

According to Aegis Living, the individual showed up at the senior home after a "family dispute."

Police have been tight-lipped about what prompted the police presence, but said the scene remains "active."

Fremont police activity

What we know:

Aerial video from SkyFox taken Friday around 4 p.m. showed multiple police cars and officers in the area of Walnut Avenue between California Street and Fremont Boulevard.

According to Charlie Fusco, the chief marketing officer at Aegis Living, police arrived at the scene "within minutes" and took an individual into custody.

No residents, family members, or staff were hurt during the incident, Fusco said.

"We are deeply grateful to the Fremont Police Department for their swift response," he said in a statement.

Fremont police activity near Walnut Avenue, between California Street and Fremont Boulevard. July 24, 2026.

Few police details

What we don't know:

Police have not provided details on the activity, but asked the community to avoid the area.

"The area remains an active scene and updates will be provided as they become available," Fremont police said in a statement.

Police did not confirm the details of the incident, what prompted the police response, or whether anyone was arrested or injured.

This is developing, check back for updates