Half Moon Bay city leaders respond to State accusation it violated housing laws

The Brief California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit against Half Moon Bay and four other cities for failing to comply with state housing laws Half Moon Bay's city manager says the city was caught off guard by the announcement, despite months of communication with the state The city's mayor defended Half Moon Bay's progress on affordable housing, while the city manager says zoning changes could be approved next month



The city of Half Moon Bay is responding to accusations from the state that it is not moving fast enough to add more housing.

City Manager Matthew Chidester said the announcement Wednesday from California Attorney General Rob Bonta that the state is suing Half Moon Bay and four other cities for failing to comply with state housing laws caught city officials completely off guard.

"We were surprised, we've been working with the state since March... we've met with them four times since then," Chidester said. "We're on a schedule, and got no warning about the lawsuit yesterday."

Under state law, all cities in counties across California are required to submit plans to the state on how they plan to allow more housing to be built. Half Moon Bay is one of five California cities that Bonta says his office will sue in order to get them to comply.

"They've failed to meet clearly laid out deadlines for adopting housing elements, and after having multiple [opportunities], they've continued to choose to not comply," Bonta said.

Chidester acknowledged the city missed its deadline but expressed hope the lawsuit won't move forward.

"We missed the deadline, yes, but we've been working with the state the entire time," he said. "We're just hopeful they're going to continue to work with us on the timeline and that this lawsuit won't come to fruition."

In a statement, the mayor of Half Moon Bay defended the city against the accusations.

"We're also disappointed that the State has ignored the fact that the City has made substantial progress on actual housing development programs, including affordable housing for our most vulnerable residents," the mayor said. "The whole purpose of this process is to create more housing in our community, which is exactly what Half Moon Bay has achieved."

Earlier this year, the city opened more than 40 units of housing for elderly and retired farmworkers. But another five-story affordable housing project near downtown Half Moon Bay intended for low-income residents and farmworkers has been delayed for the past two years.

Michael Leonard, a Half Moon Bay resident and homeless advocate, said he wasn't surprised by the state's legal action, but was surprised by the city singled out.

"I'm not surprised the state's taking legal action, it should be moving faster, but I am surprised that from all the cities the AG could be suing, he picked Half Moon Bay," Leonard said.

Half Moon Bay resident Phaedra Waybourn raised concerns about the motivations behind the lawsuit.

"I think developers are using this political football as a way to get an in and build in places like Half Moon Bay that historically said no, so there's just so many questions," Waybourn said.

City leaders say one of the biggest challenges Half Moon Bay faces in moving its housing approval and zoning process along is the city's location on the coast. All zoning changes must also be signed off on by the California Coastal Commission, another state agency.

Half Moon Bay is the only city in Northern California facing legal action in this round of lawsuits. The four other cities named are Calexico, Costa Mesa, Ridgecrest and Turlock.

Chidester said the goal is for city leaders to approve the zoning changes in August. He said the city is optimistic once they do, the state will drop its lawsuit.