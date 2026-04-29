Fremont police equip patrol cars with sensory kits to better serve neurodiverse residents

In a move to improve interactions with neurodiverse residents, the Fremont Police Department announced it will now equip every patrol car with sensory kits designed to de-escalate high-stress situations.

The initiative, launched during Autism Awareness Month, is part of a broader strategy to provide officers with the tools and training necessary to assist individuals on the autism spectrum.

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New tools for de-escalation

Why you should care:

The kits represent a shift in the traditional police arsenal. Instead of tactical gear, these bags contain items such as noise-canceling headphones, modeling clay, and fidget spinners.

"It's toys and items that help an individual who is neurodiverse with self-regulation and self-soothing," said Lt. Calvin Tang of the Fremont Police Department.

Tang noted that the kits are intended to help individuals calm down, so officers can perform their duties, whether that involves reuniting a person with their family or connecting them with medical services.

Addressing the risk

Big picture view:

The push for better training comes amid national concerns over how law enforcement handles calls involving neurodiverse individuals. Officials pointed to an incident last year in Pocatello, Idaho, where police shot a non-verbal autistic teenager who was holding a knife.

Fremont police say they often lack context when arriving at a scene. To bridge this information gap, the department partnered with the nonprofit organization Joshua’s Gift.

"We started Joshua's Gift because of our own personal journey with our son, Joshua," said Mizpah Brown-Rich CEO of the organization, which focuses on training officers and providing resources.

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'Code Joshua'

Local perspective:

In addition to the physical kits, the partnership includes a specialized database called Code Joshua. The system allows families to register their loved ones, providing police with a digital profile that includes:

Specific behavioral triggers.

Expected reactions to stimuli.

Proven approach strategies for officers.

Det. Michael Paiva, who works in the Fremont Robbery Homicide Unit, said the program is personal for him.

"I have a unique perspective because I have an autistic son at home," Paiva said. "When I first heard about Code Joshua, I thought, 'What a great program.' This should be a nationwide program."

The department reports that a couple of hundred families have already enrolled. The program has already proven its utility; during its launch week, officers used the database to assist a 3-year-old child found wandering alone near a busy street.

By having the family registered, police say they can resolve such incidents much faster and with less trauma to the individual.

Fremont authorities say they hope their collaboration with Joshua’s Gift will serve as a model for law enforcement agencies across the country.