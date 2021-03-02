Expand / Collapse search

Fremont police release new details after 4 teens fire at officers

By KTVU staff
Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. - Fremont police are releasing new details about shots that were fired at police officers last month.

Police said they pulled over a car that was reported stolen on Feb. 9.

When the driver finally stopped the car, four teenagers jumped out and ran away into a field, shooting at the police officers chasing them, officers said.

No officers were hurt and all four teenagers were arrested.

"We are shocked to be dealing with violent individuals at such a young age who are armed in this way and willing to shoot at police," Police Chief Kimberly Petersen said on a video. 

 One of the teenagers was from Hayward, while the rest were from East Palo Alto. 

Investigators believe all four suspects were involved in a home invasion robbery earlier that day.
 