Fremont police release new details after 4 teens fire at officers
FREMONT, Calif. - Fremont police are releasing new details about shots that were fired at police officers last month.
Police said they pulled over a car that was reported stolen on Feb. 9.
When the driver finally stopped the car, four teenagers jumped out and ran away into a field, shooting at the police officers chasing them, officers said.
No officers were hurt and all four teenagers were arrested.
"We are shocked to be dealing with violent individuals at such a young age who are armed in this way and willing to shoot at police," Police Chief Kimberly Petersen said on a video.
One of the teenagers was from Hayward, while the rest were from East Palo Alto.
Investigators believe all four suspects were involved in a home invasion robbery earlier that day.