Fremont sexual battery suspect now facing additional charges tied to 3rd victim

A 28-year-old suspect is facing additional charges after a third sexual battery case involving an elderly female was tied to the man, Fremont police say.

Alexander Lomax, who police said is homeless and based out of Hayward, is accused of assaulting two women in separate attacks on Thursday. A 67-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and severely beaten and a 57-year-old woman was assaulted with the intent to rape, according to police.

Upon investigation, police tied Lomax to a third sexual battery and false imprisonment case of a 75-year-old woman back on May 5 at Safeway at the Hub Shopping Center. Lomax was arrested Thursday and booked into Santa Rita Jail. He is facing several charges including; rape, sexual battery, kidnapping, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment.

"I am deeply disturbed by the three sexual assault incidents that have recently occurred in our community," Fremont Mayor Lily Mei said. "My heart is full of sadness for the victims. On behalf of the entire Fremont community, you are all in our thoughts and while we know your recovery will be long, we will continue to be by your side."

The mayor has asked that the district attorney prioritize this case. She called the acts of violence unacceptable and thanked those who reported the crimes by calling 911.

"As a police chief and as a woman, I am completely horrified by this crime," said Fremont Police Chief Kimberly Petersen. The chief said this case was a priority for the department and that they are working with the D.A. to keep Lomax in custody.

Police detectives said the first assault happened around 6 p.m. on May 5, when the suspect allegedly came up to the victim from behind, grabbed her arm and began thrusting his pelvis into her as she screamed. Patrol officers arrived, but the suspect had already fled. The 75-year-old later positively identified Lomax, police said.

The first assault on May 13 happened at around 9:47 a.m. Lomax allegedly assaulted a woman walking in the area of Auto Mall Parkway and Fremont Boulevard.

KTVU spoke with the 57-year-old victim, an Asian woman, who did not want to show her face on camera or give her identity. "Suddenly a man behind me, put me up to the glass…Everyday I walk around to exercise." She said the suspect forced her to the ground and began punching her in the back of the head. She screamed for help but said nobody heard her. She fought back and said she bit Lomax on the finger. The attacker fled immediately after. The woman showed us her cuts and bruises. A CT scan revealed no bleeding of her brain.

The second victim on Thursday was not as lucky. The 67-year-old woman was attacked about two miles away from the first incident in a front yard at Grimmer Boulevard and Blacow Road near Irvington High School.

Police said witnesses called 911 and patrol officers arrived while Lomax was completely nude and still sexually assaulting the victim. The victim is being treated at a trauma center with major significant facial injuries and multiple broken bones. Police said her injuries are not considered life threatening.

A neighbor told KTVU her husband alerted her as the police activity was happening.

"He told me, ‘Hey, I saw a guy all naked and they put him in the car,'" said Remy, who did not give her last name. "It's scary."

Other neighbors said they were shocked and horrified that this happened in their neighborhood.

Lomax's arraignment is set for May 17.