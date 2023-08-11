Expand / Collapse search

Fremont synagogue evacuated after possible threat: Police

By KTVU staff
FREMONT, Calif. - A synagogue in Fremont was evacuated Friday after a possible bomb threat was made, police said. 

Fremont police responded around 8 p.m. at the Beth Torah Jewish Temple on 42000 Paseo Padre Parkway after receiving reports of a bomb on the property. After evacuating the members inside and performing a search of the facility and surrounding area, no "suspicious devices or persons" were seen. 

Temple officials told police they were made aware of similar hoaxes occurring at other California synagogues, according to police.