French Bulldog stolen Home Depot parking lot in San Leandro

Ashanti Hamilton says her 7-month old French Bulldog puppy, Gucci, was stolen from her car in a Home Depot parking lot in San Leandro.

Hamilton said she cracked the windows Friday about 3 p.m. while running a quick errand and thinks someone reached into the vehicle to unlock the doors and grab the dog.

"Someone definitely opened the door is what I’m thinking maybe the front windows we don’t really know," said Hamilton. "Maybe we cracked them too much. Definitely not enough for him to jump out."

Hamilton said she and her fiancé parked near the front of the store and partially rolled down the windows to give Gucci, and their older dog, Hennessey, some fresh air. She said once they drove back to her fiancé’s home in San Leandro, they realized only Hennessey was still in the car.

"We got out, we cracked the windows, and that’s the last time we’ve seen Gucci. There were both dogs but only one was taken. He’s the puppy," said Hamilton.

Hamilton called police and filed a report.

She posted signs and put up an alert on PawBoost, asking for Gucci’s safe return.

Gucci is a merle Frenchie with one eye that’s half blue. Hamilton said he’s friendly and playful and has provided their family with so much happiness and comfort.

"I lost my mom to COVID so we’ve been trying to keep it together and keep it flowing and the puppies definitely made it better and just softened the blow a little bit," said Hamilton.

This is just one of several reports of stolen French Bulldogs across the Bay Area.

Criminals may be motivated by the price of these wildly popular dogs. They can sell for thousands of dollars.

Hamilton said she’s staying hopeful that Gucci will be home in time for the holidays.

"We just want him back. He’s a family dog. He’s still a puppy," said Hamilton.