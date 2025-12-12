French bulldog stolen from owner in SF's Castro District

article

San Francisco police are seeking the public’s help to find a French bulldog who was stolen from his owner while out on a walk in the city’s Castro District.

San Francisco Police Department officers were called just before 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday to the 400 block of 18th Street, near Castro Street, by the dog’s owner who reported that "an unknown male" picked up the animal from the sidewalk and fled the scene.

The Frenchie’s owner, Parker Brumfield, told KTVU that the unknown suspect pulled up to the dog and their coparent in a light-colored Nissan sedan and snatched the pet before driving away.

The French bulldog – named Hank – is 5 years old, with a fawn coat and a black mask. He weighs about 32 pounds, and has a muscular and stocky build. Hank’s owners added that he is "very friendly."

Anyone with information on Hank’s whereabouts was asked to call 911 or contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.