Thieves snatch French bulldog while owner loads car in San Jose

Another Bay Area pet owner is hoping police and possibly tips from the public can help locate her stolen puppy.

"It’s just shocking to me that it would happen in daylight, in front of everyone," said Quinnesha Powell, a banker and San Jose resident.

Powell said her newly purchased French bulldog pup named Dolce was snatched from out of her SUV.

"When you wanna be comfortable living your life, the unexpected happens. So it’s shocking and unbelievable at the same time," Powell said.

Powell said the crime happened around 7p.m. on Saturday in the Target parking lot at 95 Holger Way.

She said she exited the store and was loading the dog and her Target purchases into her SUV when two masked men drove up.

Powell said the pulled up in a dark-colored Nissan and grabbed the puppy then drove off.

She attempted to stop the dognapping.

"I jumped into their car, fighting him to try to get my dog back, and they drive off with me in the car," Powell said. "I was in it (the car), hanging out of it. And he’s actually fighting me to get me out of the car.

Powell lost the fight, and the dog, falling from the moving vehicle a few feet after the struggle began.

She said she told a nearby San Jose police officer, station here due to a rash of car break-ins. Police brass will only confirm they took a statement.

This case is similar to many others, including that of Lady Gaga.

In May 2021, her dog-walker was shot when thieves stole her two French bulldogs.

Target officials said they’ve contacted police detectives in this current case, and are supplying store surveillance video.

In a statement to KTVU, PETA representatives said, "Our dogs rely on us to protect them, so PETA urges everyone to stay vigilant. Keep dogs on a leash and harness at all times and never leave them alone in a car or tied up outside…as it only takes a second for a dognapper to strike."

For her part, Powell is offering a $10,000 reward for the return of her newest target of affection.

"I would say just give the dog back. And I don’t care what happens to you. Have your reward, because you’re looking for financial gain anyway, right?," she said.

Powell says there will be no questions asked for the safe return of Dolce. Contact her via email, dolcewalker22@gmail.com or Instagram, @Dolce_Walker

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station’s South Bay Bureau. Follow him on Twitter @JesseKTVU or Instagram @jessegontv