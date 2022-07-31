Fresno boasts $4.2M winner in Mega Millions drawing

Someone in Fresno has a winning Mega Millions ticket, according to officials.

The ticket, worth $4.2 million, reportedly had all the winning numbers except for the mega number.

The historic drawing happened Friday night, when someone from Illinois beat the odds and won the $1.33 billion jackpot.

The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game's six selected numbers since April 15. That's 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $1.33 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night's drawing was an estimated $780.5 million.

While the winner hasn't come forward, officials know the gas station where it was bought. The business will get a $500,000 and a bonus, officials said.