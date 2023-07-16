Frew crews extinguish 3-alarm fire in Oakland apartment complex

Firefighters successfully extinguished a three-alarm fire in an Oakland apartment building on Saturday, announced the Oakland Fire Department on Sunday.

Shortly before 1 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 300 block of Fairmount Avenue. Crews said they saw the blaze come from a unit on the top floor of a three-story apartment building.

Four fire engines, two trucks and two battalions responded to the scene.

A video from the Oakland Fire Department's Twitter account showed crews spraying water in an apartment engulfed in flames.