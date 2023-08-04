Friends, family say goodbye to Concord coach who drowned in tragic accident

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a father and youth football coach who drowned in Lake Tahoe over the weekend.

A vigil was held at Clayton Valley High School Thursday night to remember 37-year-old Bill Siu.

The Concord native drowned Saturday after falling off a jet ski while on his family's first trip to Lake Tahoe. Despite wearing a life jacket, his wife says the choppy water took him under. First responders performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bill was a father of four, but lost his baby girl to SIDS in 2016.

At the vigil, his wife Alexie Rae Francisco-Siu said the loss of their daughter helped prepare an army to support her and her three young sons now.

"Bill has touched so many lives outside the 18 years I’ve been with him. And I see it. And people are riding for him and taking care of us," said Francisco-Siu. "Because I don’t have my other half anymore. And my kids don’t have this amazing father. And so seeing all of you and you guys sharing what a great person he was to my kids, to his legacy, brings me peace."

Francisco-Siu thanked the many people who showed up for their love and support, saying she didn't even know all of them.

People lit candles and shared stories about how they were inspired by Siu.

They spoke of his love for serving others and sports. He was a trainer at a local gym and helped coach his son's team, the Clayton Valley Junior Eagles, to a league championship last year.

Siu's mother spoke through tears, leaning on her faith in God and belief that her son was called to Him for a reason.

"I wanted to have a little (more) time with my boy, but we all know this is not our home," said Siu's mother. "Bill would tell us your time is limited over here. And use it wisely."

A Go Fund Me set up for funeral expenses has raised nearly $80,000.

