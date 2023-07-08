From the Reign to retirement: Rapinoe's next World Cup will be her last

article

Legendary U.S. Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe announced she is ready to retire. She made the announcement at a press meet and greet, where she announced her fourth World Cup will be her last.

At 38, Rapinoe has earned an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and has been an outspoken advocate for social issues.

The U.S. Women’s Soccer team plays Wales in a final tune-up match Sunday in San Jose at the PayPal Stadium. The team will then head for New Zealand for the World Cup, hoping for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup starts on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

As she sat in front of multiple cameras and representatives from the press, Rapinoe shared, "I’m just really grateful to be able to do it in this way, I understand that it is incredibly rare for athletes of any stature to be able to go out in their own way, on their own terms, at the time that they want, in a way that feels really peaceful and settled for them."

When asked how long she has been considering retiring, she said, "…about a year."

"Just wanted to do it now and honestly kind of get it out of the way before we go down to New Zealand so we can focus on the task at hand, which is winning another World Cup," Rapinoe said.

Back in 2019 at the World Cup in France, Rapinoe scored six goals over the course of the tournament, including a penalty in a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the final. She also finished with three assists.

Upon that success, she claimed the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball for the best overall player in the tournament. Rapinoe also took home the Ballon d’Or and the Best FIFA Women’s Player awards — the game’s top individual honors — for her play in 2019.

Rapinoe has played her entire 11-year NWSL career for the Reign. She has scored the sixth most goals in league history with 48.

Teammate and U.S. forward Sophia Smith shared about Rapinoe as a leader on the team, "I don’t even think there are words to say what she’s meant to the growth of soccer in this country, and not just this country, worldwide…she is a legend…so it is a really sad and bittersweet time, but I’m excited to be able to go on this last journey with her in the World Cup and see all the great things that she does after her career."

Beyond the field, Rapinoe has been an outspoken advocate for equal pay in women’s soccer and a fierce supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. Last year, President Joe Biden bestowed on Rapinoe the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Alice Wertz is a freelance reporter for KTVU. She can be reached at alice.wertz@fox.com. Follow her Twitter @AlicesTake and on Instagram and Threads: @WayIseesit