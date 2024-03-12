Frontier Airlines reveals ‘empty middle seat’ option on flights

Flights on Frontier Airlines are about to become more spacious.

On Tuesday, the airline announced the introduction of UpFront Plus, a new upgraded seating option that offers extra space in the first two rows of the aircraft.

According to Frontier, customers will enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed middle seat.

"Many consumers strongly prefer a seating option that offers extra space when flying," said Barry Biffle, the airline’s CEO. "Frontier is all about choice and giving consumers the flexibility to customize their travel to suit their individual needs and preferences. UpFront Plus is a great option for those who want expanded personal space and extra comfort."

A Frontier Airlines flight takes off from Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, US, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (Credit: Daniel Brenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Customers can upgrade to UpFront Plus seating for flights departing on or after April 10 by reserving seats on the Frontier mobile app or at FlyFrontier.com .

As a special introductory offer, the Denver-based airline said UpFront Plus seating upgrades will be available starting at only $49 per passenger for travel between April 10 and April 30, when purchased by March 20.

Promotion photo for UpFront Plus. (Credit: Frontier Airlines)

In addition, the airline is currently offering up to 99% off base fares with its "Spring Into Savings" special.