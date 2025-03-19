Frontrunner emerges in contest to name SF's Great Highway park

The Brief A frontrunner has emerged in the contest to name San Francisco's latest park. The Great Park Naming Contest enters its next phase where the public evaluates suggested names based on a set of criteria. Opponents of the park were vocal in their opposition even in the naming contest.



Over the past two weeks, San Francisco Recreation and Parks has been taking suggestions on what to name its newest park, which was once the Great Highway.

What we know:

Park officials said they received more than 4,200 entries. Coming in first place was ‘Ocean Beach Park’ with a total of 178 submissions. Not far behind in second place is ‘Snowy Plover Park', named after the city's federally protected shorebirds.

Starting on Thursday, the public will get a chance to review a refined list of names based on the results of a survey.

The survey looks at the following criteria: Historical Significance; Connection to Nature and Environment; Iconic Placemaking; Community Resonance; and Appropriateness and Clarity.

Critical names

Some of the suggested names expressed frustration with the park, which was heavily opposed in the district of its proposed location. Names like, ‘No one in the Sunset Wanted This Park’ and ‘The Great Mistake’ were also submitted.

The Great Highway officially closed to vehicular traffic last week as a result of the highly-contested Proposition K that passed in a vote last November.

Opponents of the park say they've filed a lawsuit aimed at blocking it.

What's next:

The public will be able to weigh in on the finalists to decide on a name. A timeline shows on April 9, park and rec staff will make recommendations t the Recreation and Park Commission which will determine the final name of the park.

The park is slated to open on April 12.