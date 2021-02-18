Frustrated families stage 'Zoom-in' outside San Francisco schools

A group of frustrated students and their parents plan a "zoom-in morning" outside San Francisco schools.

There’s still no set date when students can return to in-person learning in the San Francisco Unified School District.

So instead of doing Zoom class at home, a group of kids and their parents are taking their laptops to school anyway and will do their online class in front of locked school sites or in nearby parks on Thursday and Friday.

While the district and unions have reached a tentative agreement to return with vaccinations in the red tier and without in the orange tier, the superintendent could not guarantee that the majority of students will have any in-person instruction this academic year.

He pointed out that nine out of the 10 largest school districts in the state are still doing distance learning.

"The difficulty is that we don't have a date for when the vaccine is going to be here," Supt. Vincent Matthews said on Tuesday. "We don't have a date, as you know we're still in purple we don't have a date when we move out of the purple to the red."

School board officials announced six elementary schools had been cleared to reopen for in-person learning.

The reopening process will be done in waves.

Students will be seated six feet apart with clear partitions.

Just two weeks ago the city sued the district and board of education for the nearly yearlong closure of San Francisco schools.