Frustrated teachers fill Pleasanton school board meeting, threaten strike



Pleasanton teachers spelled out their dissatisfaction on signs they held up at the school board meeting, as they called for better pay, health care benefits, and smaller class sizes, on the eve of contract mediation talks that are set to resume Friday from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.

"We feel very disrespected," said Christie Carnahan, a kindergarten teacher at Valley View Elementary School who attended the board meeting. "This last year, we had almost 50% of our staff leave to go to surrounding districts because of salaries and for stipends."

Carnahan said conditions are so bad, she is willing to go on strike if necessary, even though she worries about paying bills.

"Have to pay for my mortgage and pay for college tuition for my son," Carnahan said.

"I have friends that have to work 2-3 jobs. I have friends who can't be here because they have to teach dance to make ends meet," said Kevin Kiyoi, who teaches computer science at Amador Valley High School.

"I think teachers are fed up," said Cheryl Atkins, the union president of the Association of Pleasanton Teachers.

Atkins said the union asked for a 14.25% raise, but the district is offering 6.5%.

If they can't reach a deal, teachers say they are ready to strike.

"98.5% is a very strong vote and 99% of our members voted, so that's a really strong strike authorization vote," Atkins said.

Pleasanton's teachers say they do not receive full health care benefits, but instead receive $5,000 from the district to self-pay for health insurance. Health insurance is one of the big negotiating points. Another sticking point is class sizes.

"Started my day with a classroom of 37 sophomores," James Clark, a high school social studies teacher, said. "So this is what we're struggling to try and improve in Pleasanton."

In a statement, the Pleasanton Superintendent David Haglund stated "I often wrestle with our State and Federal electeds on behalf of our students, families, and staff. They are failing to adequately fund our school programs, including funding a living wage for our staff."

Haglund said the district is facing a budget shortfall of up to $5 million in the coming years and needs to plan accordingly but hopes they can reach an agreement at the mediation meeting Friday.

