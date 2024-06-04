article

One of the victims shot to death at a Livermore hotel in April was married to the alleged gunman, authorities said.

Lizabeth Murillo Rodriguez, 26, and 21-year-old Christopher Brian Vera were shot and killed at the La Quinta Inn on Southfront Road on April 27.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged 30-year-old Yonston Vazquez with double murder in the case, though he is still on the run.

Yonston Vazquez, 30, is accused of carrying out a double homicide in Livermore on April 27. 2024. (Livermore Police Department)

Authorities said Vazquez and Rodriguez were married, though they have not revealed whether the couple were separated.

Livermore police said Vazquez stalked the two victims before carrying out the killing.

Police have not disclosed how Rodriguez and Vera knew each other.

Vazquez remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.