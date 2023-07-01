Fund established to help victims of San Leandro fire where about 160 remain displaced

A fund has been established to help the victims of a fire Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in San Leandro, city officials said.

The blaze displaced about 160 residents of the complex at 13730 E. 14th St. and prompted the city's chief building official to deem the property uninhabitable temporarily due to water and fire damage.

Some residents were scheduled to move back in on Wednesday after crews started drying out the building, but that has been delayed.

A remediation company is still dealing with water damage in the hallways and to light fixtures, exit signs and fire alarms.

Crews are trying to re-energize 30 of the 42 units in the building where the fire occurred. About 10 of the units will remain uninhabitable for a longer period.

The city and the Boys and Girls Club of San Leandro are working together to raise money for the victims.

"We're just looking to provide for their immediate needs," San Leandro city spokesperson Paul Sanftner said Friday.

Sanftner said the money might go to pay for extended hotel costs and/or food.

Sanftner didn't know as of Friday morning how much money the Boys and Girls Club had raised so far. The portal for making donations went live late Thursday.

Direct donations can be made here.

No goal has been set. No one was injured in the fire.

"Our goal is to help with immediate needs," Sanftner reiterated, whether that's a couple of hundred dollars or a couple of thousand dollars per unit.