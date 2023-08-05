Fundraiser for boy shot on Oakland freeway reaches over $620k in 2 days

article

Community has rallied behind the 8-year-old boy who was shot on an Oakland freeway last month.

A Gofundme for Asa who was left paralyzed from the shooting has raised over $620,000 in just two days. Friends, neighbors and complete strangers have donated to ‘Help Asa Thrive,' as family says he will require a mechanical respirator, tube feeds for nutrition, and 24-hour, around-the-clock nursing care as a result of the shooting.

"The outpouring of support for Asa and his family has been extraordinary, and so heartening -- an unexpected and welcome light in all of this," family said in an update Friday. "Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who has donated, left heartfelt messages, and sent advice and well wishes. This has been a beautiful reminder of the power of community, and we couldn't be more grateful."

The two top donations, $17,000 and $10,000, were given by anonymous donors.

Asa was struck by a stray bullet while riding in the family car July 14 just before 6:30 p.m. on Interstate Highway 580 near Grand Avenue, his family said. He had just been picked up from camp and they were on their way to dinner with grandparents – a weekly tradition on Friday night – when the shots rang out.

ALSO: 8-year-old shot on Oakland freeway paralyzed, family says

The California Highway Patrol said people in two cars had been shooting at each other on the freeway and the boy – riding in an uninvolved car with his family – was hit by the gunfire.

The suspect vehicles sped away and so far, there's been no word on their arrests.