Fundraiser held for victim in fatal shooting at Livermore's Granada Bowl

A fundraiser is being held for the man who was shot and killed at Granada Bowl in Livermore last weekend.

Antonio Vargas, 28, was fatally shot after a fight broke out at the bowling alley. His family and friends said they are completely devastated by his death, and are gathering Sunday at 10 a.m. at May Nissen Community Park.

"We would greatly appreciate any donations to help Antonio’s family," said his father Jose Antonio Vargas. "Thank you and may god bless you all for your help and love during these difficult times."

Police said the gunshots were fired by 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, a convicted felon with extensive criminal history.

Vargas was with a group of friends at the bar area of Granada Bowl, when they got into a verbal altercation with Garcia.

The altercation led to a physical fight, ending with Garcia pulling a handgun and shooting Vargas and Vargas’s 28-year-old friend from Livermore.

During the shooting, Garcia’s 30-year-old friend from Livermore was also struck by gunfire, officials said.

Garcia was arrested at a home in Lathrop early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police have not given an update on the two other victims struck by gunfire.