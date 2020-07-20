Fundraiser launched to save Oakland's Fairyland

An online fundraiser is easing some of the financial burden on Fairyland in Oakland.

As of Monday, the fundraiser had garnered $95,000 out of a $300,000 goal.



The park had drafted a plan to reopen soon, but the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced the postponement of that plan.

Fairyland opened in 1950 when tickets cost 9 cents and was the antidote to thrill-seeking amusement parks, Fairyland's website states.

Oakland businessman Arthur Navlet created Fairyland after he had an idea for a storybook theme park, featuring fairy-tale sets, farm animals, and live entertainment.

He brought his proposal to the Lake Merritt Breakfast Club, and they loved the idea.

The rest is history.

Advertisement

If you're interested in donating, you can click here.