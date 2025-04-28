Funeral for 1 of 4 teens killed in Marin County car crash

Funeral services were held on Sunday for one of the four teenage girls who were killed in a crash in Marin County.

Family and friends gathered in San Rafael to remember 14-year-old Olive Koren.

She was the youngest of the four girls who died the night of April 18.

All the girls were students at Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo.

Many of Olive's classmates attended the service.

Julina Loose was a classmate who remembered Olive being "super nice," even if she was always late to math class.

"She always lit up the room," she said. "She would always put a smile on my face."

Olive and her friends, Josalynn Osborn, Sienna Katz and Ada Kepley, were killed on San Germonimao Valley Road, about five miles northwest of Fairfax. Two other friends, Elsa Laremont Stranczek and Marley Barclay, were hospitalized. And last week, Marley was released from the hospital.

Marley's mother said Elsa was driving and that the girls said another car cut them off while Elsa was driving around a blind spot. All the girls were between 14 and 16 and had been friends since kindergarten.

The California Highway Patrol has not yet stated what caused the accident.