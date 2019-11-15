Funeral held for victim in Orinda mass shooting

One of the victims in a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Orinda was will be laid to rest on Friday.

Family and friends of 19-year-old Oshiana Thompkins gathered at North Richmond Missionary Baptist Church to say goodbye.

Thompkins was among five victims who lost their lives Halloween night when gunshots rang out inside a party that was hosted at an Airbnb rental.

On Thursday, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of five people tied to their murders. Four of them face murder and conspiracy charges and were identified as:

Lebraun Tyree Wallace, 28, of San Mateo

Jaquez Deshawn Sweeney, 20, of Marin City

Jason D. Iles,20, of Marin City

Shamron Joshua Mitchell,30, of Antioch

The fifth suspect, 21-year-old Devin Isiah Williamson of Vallejo, was charged as an accessory and held on a $500,000 bail.

Thompkins was her mother's only child. Her family said they take comfort in knowing her last kind act was organ donation.

