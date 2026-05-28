Oakland to rename street to honor hometown NBA legend Gary Payton Sr.

The Brief Gary Payton Sr., known colloquially as "The Glove," grew in his basketball career at Skyline High School before going on to play 17 seasons in the NBA. Payton’s son, Gary Payton II, followed in his father’s footsteps to the NBA and became a champion with the Golden State Warriors. The city council intends to honor Payton’s contributions to Oakland with the commemorative designation of "Gary Payton Way"



Oakland city council member Noel Callo recommended that the city rename 40th Avenue between Mera Street and Carrington Street as "Gary Payton Way," and authorize the installation of a plaque honoring him.

The recognition of the NBA Hall of Famer, 9-time NBA All Star and Oakland legend, Gary Payton Sr., comes because he is an Oakland native committed to uplifting the surrounding community through philanthropic means.

Gary Payton Sr. recognition

The backstory:

Payton, known colloquially as "The Glove," grew in his basketball career at Skyline High School before going on to play 17 seasons in the NBA.

Payton remains the only point guard in NBA history to win Defensive Player of the Year (1996). He led Seattle to the 1996 NBA Finals, and he later won an NBA Championship with the Miami Heat in 2006, according to the agenda report.

Beyond his athletic accomplishments, Payton continuously inspires youth, athletes, and community members with his mentorship, engagement, and community programs.

From hosting back-to-school supplies giveaways with backpacks and free haircuts to refurbishing basketball courts he once goofed around on as a kid, Payton gives back to the community that grew him into the person he is today.

His father, Al Payton, was a respected Oakland coach who instilled discipline and accountability in countless young athletes, including his son.

Payton’s son, Gary Payton II, followed in his father’s footsteps to the NBA and became a champion with the Golden State Warriors.

What's next:

The city council intends to honor Payton’s contributions to Oakland with the commemorative designation of "Gary Payton Way" and placement of a street sign or plaque on 40th Avenue.

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