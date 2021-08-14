Gas leak prompts evacuations in Oakland's Acorn neighborhood

article

Oakland police are asking residents in the immediate area of 7th and Filbert Streets to evacuate immediately because of a natural gas leak.

Residents on the 700 block of Filbert Street are all being evacuated, according to the Oakland police.

Everyone who is evacuating is asked to also take any pets with them.

Red Cross is responding to assist residents. So far, the evacuation center has not been determined.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.