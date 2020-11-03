Gas leak prompts shelter-in-place order in San Francisco

article

A gas leak caused by a construction crew in San Francisco prompted a shelter-in-place order on Tuesday morning, according to San Francisco fire.

The order is for residents one block in each direction from Waller and Ashbury streets, officials said on Twitter at 10:25 a.m.

Fire and PG&E officials are on the scene.

Those affected by the shelter-in-place order are being notified by uniformed public servants going door-to-door, officials said.

The public is asked to avoid the area.