Gas line break in Rohnert Park prompts road closures
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - Emergency personnel in Rohnert Park are responding to a gas line break Thursday near the 5900 block of Redwood Drive, the Rohnert police announced.
Authorities said residents should avoid the area and that a portion of Redwood Drive between Martin Avenue and Business Park Drive will be closed until the line is fixed.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Still photos from KTVU's SkyFOX shows crews working on a gas line break in Rohnert Park on Aug. 10, 2023