Gas line rupture temporarily forces evacuations in San Francisco

article

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area of 2nd St and Brannan St in San Francisco due to a ruptured 1" gas line early Friday afternoon; the incident has since been resolved.

Precautionary evacuations were carried out on the 100 block of South Park St by firefighters and police, according to the San Francisco fire dept on Twitter. SFFD asked that residents who hadn't evacuated to shelter in place.

PG&E had arrived to the scene to shut off the flow of gas and make the necessary repairs needed during the evacuation period.

No injuries were reported.

There's still no word on what caused the gas line to rupture.