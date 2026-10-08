Gov. Gavin Newsom weighs mass commutation of California's death row sentences

The Brief Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed on his podcast that he is considering commuting all 563 death sentences in California before leaving office in 88 days. Representatives from Crime Victims United strongly opposed the idea, calling it a insult to jurors and accusing Newsom of acting out of presidential political ambitions. Bay Area commuters at the Larkspur Ferry Terminal expressed varying views, with a majority of those interviewed supporting a move away from the death penalty.



Having already instituted a moratorium on executions in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated he is considering taking a far more drastic step: commuting the sentences of all 563 individuals currently on the state's death row.

88 days left in Newsom's term

What they're saying:

Speaking on his podcast, Newsom noted that a recent botched execution in Tennessee was on his mind as he weighs the decision.

With 88 days remaining in his term as governor, Newsom raised the existential weight of the choice.

"I have to prepare for my own consciousness test, my own rocking chair test," Newsom said. "Do I commute the largest death row in the western hemisphere?"

The prospect of a blanket commutation has drawn sharp pushback from death penalty advocates.

The other side:

Representatives from Crime Victims United expressed outrage over the possibility of overturning outcomes reached through the judicial process.

"We are absolutely disgusted that this governor would be contemplating and most likely doing the commutation of people that are on death row when a judge and a jury have decided that that is the penalty," said Topo Padilla of Crime Victims United.

Padilla suggested Newsom's comments were driven by political ambition rather than legal or moral principles.

"He's not weighing it legally or ethically or anything like that," Padilla said. "He's weighing it based on what the polls might do as he starts to run for president."

Padilla also highlighted the impact on the justice system, pointing out that 563 death row cases represent 6,756 individual jurors who reached unanimous verdicts.

"What a slap in the face to those who sit on juries now or in the future," Padilla said.

Views from the public

Local perspective:

Reactions were mixed among members of the public interviewed at the Larkspur Ferry Terminal, though several expressed support for ending capital punishment.

"It's a tough call," said David Bedford. "I have not really reached a decision on that. I saw it and thought about it. Yeah, interesting, I don't know."

"I am not a supporter of the death penalty, so I am inclined to be supportive of him," said Deborah Churton.

Henry D'atry voiced a more mixed stance on capital punishment.

"I am not opposed to the death sentence. I think that that's something that actually gives relief to families and it should be out there. But you have to be mindful and cautious on how to use it."

Other commuters strongly favored commuting the sentences.

"I honestly think that is a good option," said Kim Scarano. "I think it's more humane. Many may think that's not a great outcome, but I do."

"I'm not sure that personally I would believe in a death sentence for anyone; other punishments perhaps," added Constance Kent.

"I think we need to get above the killing mentality, and so I don't agree with death as a penalty," said Judy Mason.