Get paid to travel and hit the slopes this winter

Summer may have just ended, but with cooler temperatures and snow falling in the Sierra Nevada over the weekend, some winter sports enthusiasts may be turning their thoughts to hitting the slopes again.

Well, there might be a dream job just waiting for you. Ski.com, the largest provider of ski vacations in North America, is offering a chance to get paid to travel to one of the world's top ski destinations.

12 lucky winners will be chosen to experience a mountain adventure at one of the following locations: Aspen Snowmass, Colorado; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Big Sky, Montana; Banff and Lake Louise, Canada; Chamonix, France, or Niseko, Japan.

The job description is pretty straight forward. Winners of the contest will be asked to document their travel experience. In return, they'll get an all-expense-paid VIP resort experience, all the gear they'll need to document their journey, and on top of it all, they'll get paid $2,000.

Are you qualified to take on the job?

"The ideal candidates must have a serious desire to travel to some of the most amazing mountain destinations on the planet, must be able to ski and/or snowboard at an advanced intermediate level and above and must love après, mingling with locals and documenting their travel experiences," Ski.com wrote on its website.

To apply, interested parties are asked to send in a video explaining in 90 seconds or less why they should be chosen. Candidates are also asked to request a particular resort and describe why they want to go there. Applicants can list multiple destinations.

The contest runs through Oct. 29. The hires are set to be announced on Nov. 19.