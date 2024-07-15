Golden Gate Bridge suicide prevention net already showing signs of working

A lifesaving addition to one of the Bay Area's most recognized landmarks is now complete. On Monday, supporters of the safety net on the Golden Gate Bridge marked an important milestone.

The Golden Gate Bridge is iconic, but it has tragic side as well. For too many, this is where they chose to end their lives.

Now, the suicide deterrence system has been completed, and is aimed at creating a second chance at life for those who are in despair.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who helped secure funding for the $224 million project, paid her respects to the families who'd lost loved ones. "Who turned your pain, your anger in many cases into action, so that we could save other lives," said Rep. Pelosi.

Construction on the one and three-quarter mile safety net running along the east and west sides of the bridge got underway in 2018 and was completed earlier this year.

Kymberlyrenee Gamboa, who endured the loss of her 18-year-old son Kyle to suicide from this bridge in 2013, says the pain of losing her child never disappears. "This is like, lifelong heartbreak,"said Gamboa. "It shatters lives, it truly does."

Gamboa turned her grief into resolve, working to protect others, and advocating for the barrier that may have given her son a chance to reconsider. "I truly feel that if he landed in the net and he was retrieved and everything, he would re-evaluate his whole life," said Gamboa.

Gamboa says she and too many other families have worked tirelessly to see that no other families have to suffer the way they have.

The net is already showing signs of working. Even while it was under construction, the safety net more than halved the number of suicides. Those who did take their own lives found gaps where the net was still under construction. Now that the net has been completed, supporters say it will save lives. "Having that there, like I said, it shows we care. It's like loving arms saying, 'We're here to catch you. We're here to catch you at the worst time of your life,'" said Gamboa. "'We're here to help you.'"

The net is a deterrent, but the Golden Gate Bridge District says there are still people who wind up in the net. In that case there are teams of first responders who are ready to rescue anyone who goes over the side of the bridge.

Experts say if you or someone you know is considering ending their own life, take it seriously and reach out for help.

You can call or text 988 from any mobile phone and speak with someone from the suicide prevention and mental health crisis lifeline.

