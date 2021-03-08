Ghost Ship master tenant to be sentenced for deadly warehouse party

The master tenant of a cluttered, dilapidated warehouse where 36 people died in a fire is expected to be sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday, but because of good behavior and time served, the 50-year-old artist will not be spending any more time in custody.

In January, Derick Almena pleaded guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

In return for pleading guilty, Almena would be sentenced to nine years in jail and three years of post-custody supervision.

Based on time served and good behavior, Almena could be out in less than two years. He also could finish his sentence at home under house arrest because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 36 counts stem from the 36 lives lost during a house party fire in what's now infamously known as the Ghost Ship fire on Dec. 2, 2016.

Almena was charged with being criminally negligent when he illegally converted an industrial Oakland warehouse into a residence and event space for artists. They say he stuffed the building with flammable materials, extension cords, and it had no smoke detectors or sprinklers.

Advertisement

Since May, Almena has been home in Lake County on house arrest. He was released from custody after posting a $150,000 bail bond from Santa Rita Jail where he had been held since June 2017 due to coronavirus concerns.

Under the plea deal, Almena is likely to continue to be monitored by ankle monitor at home another 1½ years and be subject to three years of supervised probation.

Family members of those who died during the warehouse party are upset with the plea deal.

"They are very upset that he is getting off with so little time and also that he’s going to be spending what time there is at home with his family," said Mary Alexander, a lawyer representing the families in a civil suit against Oakland. "They think it’s very unfair – it’s not justice, it’s not enough time for 36 lives of these beautiful young people. They wanted to see the trial. They wanted more information. They wanted to hold him accountable in the courtroom. And that’s not happening and it’s upsetting to them."