Ghost Ship master tenant pleads guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter

article

The master tenant of a cluttered, dilapidated San Francisco Bay Area warehouse where 36 people perished in a 2016 fire in Oakland pleaded guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter on Friday.

Because of good behavior and time served, Derek Almena, 50, will not be spending any more time in custody.

Almena has been home in Lake County on house arrest. He was released from custody after posting a $150,000 bail bond from Santa Rita Jail where he had been held since June 2017 due to coronavirus concerns.

He is expected to be sentenced to 12 years in jail, but because of jail time already served and credit for good behavior, Almena likely won’t return to Santa Rita Jail. He is likely to continue to be monitored by ankle monitor at home another 1½ years and be subject to three years of supervised probation.

He is expected to be sentenced on March 8. At that time, victims’ family members will be allowed to give a victim impact statement.

The 36 counts stem from the 36 lives lost during what's now infamously known as the Ghost Ship fire.

Advertisement

He was charged with being criminally negligent when he illegally converted an industrial Oakland warehouse into a residence and event space for artists. They say he stuffed the building with flammable materials, extension cords, and it had no smoke detectors or sprinklers.

This was the second time a plea deal was offered to Almena and his co-defendant, Max Harris.

But Alameda County Superior Court Judge James Cramer threw that deal out in 2018 after facing pressure from family members that it was too lenient and that Almena hadn't shown enough remorse.

Under that deal, Almena was also supposed to have served nine years and Harris would have served six, if the arrangement hasn't been tossed by the judge.

So the case went to trial.

And in September 2019, a jury deadlocked 10-2 in favor of Almena's guilt, but could not reach a unanimous decision. Harris was found not guilty.