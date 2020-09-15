Giants-Mariners series postponed due to poor Seattle air quality

It was a short trip north for the Giants.

Their two-game series with the Mariners in Seattle was postponed Tuesday afternoon due to poor air quality from historic wildfires raging throughout the West Coast.

Instead of playing Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle, the teams will now play Wednesday and Thursday in San Francisco, which has seen 29 consecutive days under a Spare the Air Alert.

"Unfortunately, the air quality in Seattle has gotten worse overnight here at T-Mobile Park and is not clearing at all today," Mariners President Kevin Mather said in a statement. "As always, the health and safety of the players, and our staff, is our first priority."

The air quality in Seattle was at a "very unhealthy" level of 249 at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to AirNow. San Francisco was at a "moderate" 60 at the same time following weeks of unhealthy air.

A small system coming in over the ocean helped bring flow from the west and cleared some of the smoke out of San Francisco and other cities, according to Aaron Richardson of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The National Weather Service said the improving conditions should continue through Friday.