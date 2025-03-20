KTVU sports reporter tries new food coming to Oracle Park in 2025 – see her ratings

The San Francisco Giants home opener is just a couple of weeks away. The team hosted their annual media day on Wednesday in which they brought out all the new food options to try.

KTVU's sports reporter, Bailey O'Carroll, got a chance to taste most of the new dishes and rated them so you know what to get this season.

She considers the ballpark's garlic fries as the golden standard – a 10/10.

Ramen – 8.7/10

"This is so good and if you're like me, you like to sit in the bleachers on a cold game. It's the perfect thing to stay warm. I'm going to rate this an 8.7."

S'mores Pretzel – 10/10

"This is a s'mores pretzel. Two of my favorite things: S'mores and carbs. Oh my god. 10 out of 10. It's up there with the garlic fries," she said."

Kimchi Quesadilla – 7.5/10

"It is a quesadilla. We have cheese. Kimchi. Obviously, tortillas. I've never had kimchi. You're going to be like, ‘Bailey, have you tried any foods? It’s got a little crunch. A little cheese. I'm going to give this a 7.5."

Elote Hot Dog – 8.5/10

"Here we have the elote dog. I think I grabbed the one with the least amount of elote. A little unfortunate. It's OK," she said. "I'm going to go 8.5. Bacon wrapped with elote. It elevates a simple ballpark dog."

Mac and Cheese – 11/10

"This is so good. The mac and cheese. The boom boom sauce. The brisket. I would eat this for two meals a day. Get this, the garlic fries and the smores pretzel. Ten out of 10. Eleven out of 10. This is the best thing I've had today. End of story," she said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Food from SF Giants' Media Day 2025.

