1 killed, 1 injured after being struck by teen driver in Gilroy

The Brief A man was killed, and a woman was seriously injured after being struck by a car while walking in a crosswalk Friday morning. Police said the crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Charles Lux Drive and Lopez Way; the woman was flown to a hospital and remains in serious condition. The driver was a teenager who is cooperating with the investigation, and police said drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors.



A man was killed, and a woman was seriously injured Friday morning when they were struck by a car driven by a teenage driver, police said.

What happened?

What we know:

Police said the crash occurred around 9 a.m. as two people were walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Charles Lux Drive and Lopez Way. A vehicle struck both pedestrians.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was flown to a local hospital, where she remains in serious condition, authorities said.

Driver cooperating

Dig deeper:

Officials said the driver was a teenager and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

"At this time, there is still much to learn and much to be investigated, and we ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time," the police department said.

No further details were immediately available.