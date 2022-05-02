Gilroy Garlic Festival could be saved by hosts of Asparagus Festival

The Gilroy Garlic Festival could happen after all, as new festival organizers are pitching to be hosts of the annual event.

The CEO of the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival said they want to host the Garlic Festival. The announcement was made Sunday in a Facebook post.

"We heard the extremely sad news that the Gilroy Garlic Festival will not be holding their annual big Garlic festival," the post said. "We just couldn’t let that happen!"

The famous festival is a 42-year-old tradition that celebrates the locally grown and world-renowned garlic crops.

The pandemic and the skyrocketing insurance premiums were the driving reasons to cancel the event, organizers said.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association said the city was requiring that the festival have more insurance than the minimum general liability coverage of $1 million.

"Due to lingering uncertainties from the pandemic, along with the prohibitive insurance requirements by the City of Gilroy, the Gilroy Garlic Festival Board has decided not to move ahead with a traditional festival for 2022 — and perhaps the foreseeable future," the festival association said in a post last week.

Not much information was immediately available from the Noceti Group about the location and dates, but according to the social media post, more information will be announced soon.

A spokesman for the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association, however, said he is not aware of any rescheduling of the event.

