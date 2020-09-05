Gilroy library opens as cooling center for weekend heatwave

article

With excessive heat expected in the upcoming Labor Day Weekend, the Gilroy Library will open as a cooling center, police officials announced.

The Gilroy Library, located at 350 West Sixth St., will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday to Monday.

As temperatures are forecast to reach highs near 110, the city asks that residents take extra precautions, such as limiting sun exposure and staying hydrated.

For more information on how to stay safe during the heat wave and to avoid heat-related illness, visit www.CDC.gov/ExtremeHeat.

This cooling center joins an ongoing list of cooling centers in Santa Clara County, which can be found here.