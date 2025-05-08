9-year-old San Ramon girl badly burned in bedroom fire

The Brief Girl, 9, suffers serious burns in fire that broke out in her bedroom San Ramon. Fire believed to be electrical, but cause under investigation. San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District leading the probe.



A 9-year-old girl is being treated for serious burns after a fire early Thursday morning at her home in San Ramon.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight at the family’s home on Ernwood Street, according to the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District.

Cause of fire not yet known

What we don't know:

Deputy Chief Jordan Aguiar said the cause of the fire is still unknown and still under investigation.

"We believe the burns to be pretty substantial," said Aguiar.

The girl’s father carried her outside to first responders.

She was stabilized at a local hospital before being airlifted to the burn unit at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose.

Featured article

The girl’s father told KTVU by phone that she is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit, where doctors are closely monitoring her immune response.

Aguiar said the fire started in the girl’s bedroom but did not spread to the rest of the house.

San Ramon police also responded to the scene.

Authorities said the fire appears to be accidental.

"Preliminary investigation is pointing towards electrical in origin, but there are still multiple causes that they're looking at," Aguiar said.

Close-knit family

What they're saying:

The girl has a twin sister and two older brothers.

"The whole family is very close. I think the connection is there with everyone, but the girls were often together," said a neighbor who asked not to be named. "Just devastating," she added.

Aguiar said, "Anytime there's an incident like this where you have an injury the way that you do — especially with a burn victim — it takes a heavy toll, obviously on the family, but as well as the first responders."

Henry Lee is a KTVU reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan